Nominate champions for 2021 Oakville Community Spirit Awards

Residents are invited to nominate community champions who have positively contributed to the life and spirit of the town for a 2021 Oakville Community Spirit Award.

Every year Oakville residents spend countless hours volunteering their time to make our town a better place to live, work and play. This past year has been no exception, with individuals, groups and businesses facing and overcoming unique challenges to find ways to continue helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are seven award categories: access, arts, group, heritage, individual, senior, and youth.

All award nominees must demonstrate:

Special or unique qualities that highlight how the person/organization has made a difference in the community;

Leadership, dedication, innovation and creativity; and

Long-term benefits or impact to the community.

A Selection Committee consisting of Council members and community leaders will review each nomination and select the recipients. The Selection Committee reserves the right to move a nomination to a more appropriate category, if necessary. All decisions made by the Selection Committee are final.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the following award categories:

Access Award , sponsored by Access Abilities - Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations that have made or are making a significant or ongoing voluntary contribution, beyond legislated requirements, to the well-being and advancement of people with disabilities.

Arts Award , sponsored by The Oakville Beaver - Recognizes an individual or organization that, through their volunteerism, has contributed to nurturing and enhancing the arts in Oakville.

Group Volunteer Award , sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union - Recognizes a group of three or more individuals who have come together to volunteer their time toward a shared goal/activity or event involving leadership, innovation and creativity. Activities or events can benefit all ages.

Heritage Award , sponsored by Sagen - Recognizes an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to Oakville by aiding in the preservation and celebration of Oakville's natural, built or cultural heritage.

Individual Volunteer Award , sponsored by Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding volunteer contribution towards improving the well-being of Oakville residents of any age group.

Senior Award , sponsored by Chartwell Waterford Retirement Residence - Recognizes a senior individual or group (65 years and older) that has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the Oakville community.

Youth Award, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank - Recognizes a youth individual or group (18 years and under) that has made positive contributions towards enriching Oakville's quality of life.

Since the Town of Oakville was unable to host last year’s awards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two years are being combined into one special event to honour those who have gone above and beyond in 2019 and 2020. This year’s Community Spirit Awards presentation will occur on Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m. Event details will be shared in October.

Nomination details are available online. Please submit your nomination form online on our Community Spirit Awards page to nominate a community champion today!