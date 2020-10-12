North Film Co offices destroyed by fire

North Film Co. offices at 461 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario were destroyed by a fire on Sunday evening, October 12, 2020. CEO, Russ De Jong was in the building, heard a click and started to smell smoke.

Oakville News North side of 461 Trafalgar Road

According to De Jong, he realized there was a fire, and immediately yelled to tenants who lived on the third floor to get out of the building. They were able to safely exit.

The fire completely destroyed their 3 storey building and about half of the property operated by Herats Carpets.

De Jong tried to extinguish the fire, but recognized that the hand held extinguisher was not going to make a difference as he faced the 20 foot flames that engulfed the north side of the building.

Oakville News East side of 461 Trafalgar Road

"The response of the Oakville Fire Department was spot on," according to Russ."They arrived within 3 minutes, and were immediately dousing the flames. It looked like they had it under control, and then the rest of the building went."

Halton Regional Police arrived on scene short after the 9-1-1 call, and closed down what is likely one of Oakville's busiest intersections (Trafalgar and Cornwall).

The fire lasted approximately 3 hours, and the intersection has since been re-opened.

"I was lucky to be in the building, as we were working on several major multi-million dollar films, so I was able to save the hard drives," he stated. " However, the most import thing was the no one was hurt."

About North Film Co

North Film Co creates high end videos for Feature Films, Commercials, Music Videos and Television Shows.