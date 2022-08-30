North-Oakville recipients of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

Oakville News N.M. Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

This year, the Government of Canada launched a number of Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. She ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25.

Over the past seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant presence in the lives of Canadians and has witnessed the growth and significant change in Canadian society.

The Queen has cultivated enduring ties with Canadians over years of connecting with our rich cultures and traditions, with 22 official visits.

To mark this auspicious occasion, MPs were provided with a limited number of commemorative pins. MP Anita Anand and Pam Damoff called for nominations to recognize outstanding community members for their hard work and dedication.

Community leaders were selected based on their service in a broad range of areas, including children and youth services, environmental and historical preservation, diversity and inclusion, and support for newcomers, among others.

"This summer, the Commonwealth celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking her 70th anniversary on the Throne. She is Canada’s longest reigning Sovereign and the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. To celebrate this momentous occasion, a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pin was created to honour people across the commonwealth who have made significant contributions to their communities. I am honoured to recognize the following people who have done so much to make our community a better place to live." - MP Pam Damoff

More than 65 recipients who reside in MP Pam Damoff Oakville North Burlington riding were awarded a certificate and pin to celebrate their achievements. The recipients are:

Click here for a list of MP Anita Ananda's recipients.