Oakville's Alex Pedersen receives $8,000 OMHA & Dairy Farmers of Ontario Bursary

Oakville Rangers goaltender and St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School student Alex Pedersen has been awarded an $8,000 Bursary from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

Alex was given this award because of the way he led his hockey community on the ice and helped mentor his classmates at his high school.

Alex volunteered at a goalie school in the town and helped fellow goaltenders improve their on-ice abilities. He was also a part of his school's Senior Fest planning committee.

Alex created a backyard rink at a pond near his house so that people could skate and enjoy a nice outdoor day during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Another program that Alex was a part of at his school was the RAM Mentorship program.

This program allows grade 12 students to be mentors and role models to grade 10 students.

Alex participated in this program when he first started attending STA and is now paying it forward by becoming a leader to someone else.

Alex touched on why he participated in the mentorship program, saying, "When I first started grade nine at STA, I moved to a new school and didn't have many friends, but one of my best friends was my mentor. So when I had that opportunity to become that mentor for someone else, I took the chance."

As a result of Alex's academic excellence, he was selected to be awarded the OMHA-Dairy Farmers of Ontartio bursary.

Alex will be one of five high school graduates from across Ontario to be given this Bursary because of their notable impacts on their communities during the 2021-22 school year.

Next year, Alex will be attending Western University's Ivey School of Business.

When asked why he wanted to study business, Alex said, "I'm interested in the relationship side of business. I really enjoy working with people and making relationships and going from there."

"It's impressive to see the things our players are doing as leaders both on and off the ice, especially the five who have been chosen this year for the OMHA-Dairy Farmers of Ontario Bursary," said Ian Taylor, Executive Director of the OMHA.

"The OMHA and Dairy Farmers share a goal of developing great people who will become leaders in their communities. I have no doubt our five recipients will be among them."