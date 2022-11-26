Oakville-based lifestyle brand's campaign to support refugee mental health resonates with locals.

× Expand Jacqueline Sofia, SITTI Photo by: Jacqueline M. Sofia for SITTI

If you want an opportunity to give back this holiday season, here is one dedicated to refugee mental health! SITTI, an Oakville-based lifestyle brand, recently launched a campaign to create mental health program for female artisans in Jordan. The campaign spearheaded by another local businesswoman resonates with our residents, who are equally eager to help the refugee women.

Sitti Social Enterprise (SITTI) is a social enterprise that sells lifestyle products made by refugee women in Jordan. It designed this campaign to raise USD 20,000 through crowdfunding to “create an all-inclusive mental health and wellness program for refugee women artisans in Jordan.”

According to SITTI, Jordan has over three million refugees and a severe mental health professional shortage. In addition, most artisans working with the lifestyle brand in its Jordan workshop are women who are the primary income earners for their families.

“The linkage between primary income earners and increased stress and anxiety shows us that improved household self-reliance may support improved mental health,” says SITTI’s co-founder and Chief Impact Officer, Jacqueline Sofia. “By creating accessible wellness services in a safe and supportive environment, coupled with long-term employment opportunities, we anticipate higher rates of self-reliance,” she adds.

The campaign’s focus on the mental health of refugee women has teased open pent-up conversations among Oakville women, many of who have a direct/indirect understanding of the trauma associated with migration or faced mental health challenges.

Mera Sobeih, a local realtor and mom, who also has had her share of mental health challenges, is pursuing local women for donations through her professional and social networks.

“Luckily, we have resources in Canada that I was able to access. The refugee artisan’s stress levels are worse, considering they struggle with the basics, let alone getting resources for additional support,” Sobeih shared with Oakville News.

“I am moved by the growing involvement of the locals, led by Mera. Our appeal is touching pulses of so many others,” Noora Sharrab, SITTI’s co-founder & CEO, shares.

The crowdfunding campaign began on Nov. 16, concluding on Dec. 15.

.