Oakville named one of Canada’s best locations to invest in

For the fourth year in a row, international business magazine Site Selection named Oakville as one of Canada’s best locations to invest in; the publication covers corporate real estate and economic development.

Some of the metrics used to establish rankings are the number of new jobs created, the expansions of facilities at existing companies, and “a healthy number of investments resulting in new company arrivals.”

To be specific, between April of last year and this March, our town welcomed Amazon, Hilti Canada, HealthPRO, Wiseacre Studios Inc., National Veterinary Associates, and Wolseley. Dana Canada Corp., and Spark Power each expanded their facilities; and Geotab grew their workforce. Over 600 jobs were added due to these investments, supporting the local economy and driving economic growth in our community.

Last year, a pilot program implemented by the town’s Economic Development department provided enhanced service to priority non-residential building permit applications.

Within the last 12 months, the program successfully supported three new investment files, which brought new companies to Oakville and generated key sector job growth and new industrial development.

Rebekah Diec Stormes, the Director of Economic Development, feels our town celebrates the key role new investments play in keeping our economy strong.

“We’re here to help companies realize the value and benefits of doing business in Oakville while also providing support services to both new and existing businesses as they choose to locate, expand or build in our community.” – Rebekah Diec Stormes, Director of Economic Development

Visit Site Selection Magazine’s – Canada’s Best Locations to see the full results and more information about the rankings.

For information on the town’s Economic Development Office and key business resources, visit Invest Oakville or review Oakville’s award-winning Community Profile – Where Living Works.