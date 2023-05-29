Busy time as town prepares to celebrate June

× Expand Chris Stoate Tannery Park First Nations History One of a sequence of plaques commemorating the history of First Nations in the Oakville area installed by Town of Oakville at Tannery Park

Get ready to welcome the summer season with a month packed with exciting opportunities for residents to learn, participate and engage in free programs and activities. Join the Town of Oakville and community partners as we celebrate National Indigenous History Month, Pride Month, Recreation and Parks Month and Seniors Month.

National Indigenous History Month

The Town of Oakville is situated on Treaty 14 and Treaty 22 lands and territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the traditional territory of the Huron-Wendat and Haudenosaunee. Oakville is home to many First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. We acknowledge and thank the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation for being stewards of this territory. In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, residents are encouraged to:

Learn more about Treaty 22, which encompasses the lands at 12 Mile Creek (Bronte Creek) and 16 Mile Creek in Oakville, and Treaty 14 (Head of the Lake Purchase) through 13 permanent educational signs in prominent Oakville locations, including Erchless Estate, Sovereign House, and Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Centre as part of The Debwewin Project.

Visit the orange crosswalk at Thomas and Church Streets. The crosswalk honours children of the residential school system. It allows the public to reflect on generational impact, trauma and oppression endured by Indigenous peoples in Canada and learn more about the treaty lands Oakville resides on and Indigenous culture. The intersection also features a utility cabinet covered in a Moccasin Identifier Project design of four moccasins representative of the four linguistic groups in Ontario and a permanent interpretive sign.

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day by watching the Canadian Premier of The Beehive from B.C.-based Métis Director Alexander Lasheras on June 21 from 6:30 to 11:15 p.m. at the Five Drive-In. The Oakville Festivals of Film & Arts event, in partnership with the Town of Oakville, Grandmother’s Voices and the Five Drive-In, begins with a traditional opening ceremony and includes an Indigenous film screening, food, shopping and drumming.

Participate in the family-friendly Moccasin Identifier drop-in workshop on June 21 from noon to 2 p.m. and learn about bannock and Indigenous history from noon to 1 p.m. Both events occur at the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate, 8 Navy St. More details about Community Acts of Allyship: Bannock Bake-Off event in partnership with Oakville Public Library and Debwewin Oakville will be shared soon.

Join Indigenous Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby for Fireside Storytelling on June 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate. This event is in partnership with Sheridan College.

Enjoy a walk along one of two Moccasin Trails and explore the history of the lands from an Indigenous perspective. Follow one trail along Sixteen Mile Creek Inner Valley to Dundas Street West at Lions Valley or the other along Bronte Creek Heritage Trail near Rebecca and Mississaga streets.

Visit Tannery Park and explore the Moccasin Identifier and outdoor classroom gathering circle and learn about Indigenous history by walking along the park’s path and reading the “Rooted in the Land” history wall, which was created in consultation with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Pride Month

Display or wear a rainbow to show your support. The progress rainbow flag will fly at Town Hall in June to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Walk with pride along one of Oakville’s rainbow crosswalks on Lakeshore Road at the intersection of Navy Street and Bronte Road.

Recreation and Parks Month

Residents of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in free recreation, culture drop-in activities, and more. Visit the town’s Drop-In Programs page to browse opportunities and reserve your spot.

Visit our parks and open space, including our gardens, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, skateboard parks, splash pads, sports fields, courts, and harbours. Oakville offers more than 1,700 hectares of parkland, nearly 250 kilometres of trails and more than 200 parks!

Seniors Month