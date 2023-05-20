Oakville celebrates Asian Heritage Month with evening of music and dance

× Expand Avery Fry Asian Heritage Month Group Photo A group photo with all the performers, City Counsellors and members of the community.

On Tuesday, May 16, nearly 400 people attended the first-ever celebration of Asian Heritage Month at Oakville's town hall.

The evening showcased several Asian cultures with 13 different dances and musical performances. The evening also included a ceremony honouring local students who participated in a design contest for the event's flag.

Oakville Councillors Nav Nanda and Scott Xie planned and organized the evening. Other dignitaries in attendance included Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr, Halton police officers, Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault, and Oakville City Counsellors Natalia Lischyna, Allen Elgar and Marc Grant. City Counsellor Scott Xie spoke on behalf of Mayor Rob Burton, who was unable to attend.

"This is the first time ever we have had a celebration event at Town Hall in Oakville - even in Halton region," commented Oakville Counsellor Scott Xie. "We are looking to do this every year. We want to have more kinds of celebration programs, not only for the dance and the music background."

"We will have all the Asian role models and Asian movies so we can have some dialogue with our residents. We are seeking more cultural engagement about who represents the diverse Asian cultures and histories in the future."

During the event's opening remarks, two celebratory videos were played from Anita Anand, Canada's Federal Minister of National Defence and The Honourable Vivienne Poy, highlighting the importance of Asian History Month in communities.

"Over the years, Asian Heritage Month has spread to every facet of life in Canada," stated The Honourable Vivienne Poy in her video.

"It is about all of us sharing our heritage as Canadians, and I wish you all so much happiness in celebrating diversity as a country,"

× 1 of 6 Expand Avery Fry Semi-Classical Dance Portraying Passion/Devotion for Love Bollywood Rhythm performing a Semi-Classical Dance Portraying Passion/Devotion for Love. × 2 of 6 Expand Avery Fry Palace Dress Show Ling Long China Gorgeous Clothing performing a Palace Dress Show. × 3 of 6 Expand Avery Fry March in Spring The Lotus Dance Academy performing March in Spring. × 4 of 6 Expand Avery Fry Maiti Ghar Just Dance performing Maiti Ghar. × 5 of 6 Expand Avery Fry Flower Scented Stream Yuan Yin Group performing Flower Scented Stream. × 6 of 6 Expand Avery Fry Drunken Concubine Ella Shi performing a Chinese Opera titled Drunken Concubine. Prev Next

Many residents were happy to see a celebration of this kind come to the town. Volunteer and resident Jennifer Liu was delighted to see an event like this come to our town.

"I think it's a very good opportunity for everyone to come and celebrate. There are people from all ages and from all different backgrounds," said Liu. "Since it's Asian Heritage Month, it would be a really good time to see all the traditions, cultures of what's happening here."

The evening included dances, songs, instruments and musical performances from many different cultures from India, Korea, Nepal, China and more.

The Sixteen Mile Creek Theatre Troupe, affiliated with the Oakville Chinese Network (OCN), Lotus Dance Academy and the Yuan Yin Group, were some of the talented organizations that performed with many more individual performances from community members.

× 1 of 5 Expand Avery Fry A Great Distance Territory The Sixteen Mile Creek Theatre Troupe performing a traditional dance, A Great Distance Territory. × 2 of 5 Expand Avery Fry Arirang AriA performing the song Arirang on the traditional Korean string instrument known as a gayageum × 3 of 5 Expand Avery Fry A Lifelong Journey The Sixteen Mile Creek Theatre Troupe performing A Lifelong Journey. × 4 of 5 Expand Avery Fry Mix Nepali Song Just Dance performing Mix Napali Song. × 5 of 5 Expand Avery Fry Taepyeongmu Dance ArIA performing a Korean dance known as Taepyeongmu. Prev Next

History of Asian Heritage Month

Since the 1990s, May has been recognized as Asian Heritage Month. A motion proposed by Senator Vivienne Poy in December 2001 officially designated May as Asian Heritage Month in Canada. In May 2002, the Government of Canada officially declared May as Asian Heritage Month.

Asian Heritage Month is a time to reflect and recognize the many contributions people of Asian origin have made and continue to make in Canada.