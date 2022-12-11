Oakville Chamber of Commerce announces new Chair

× Expand Chamber of Commerce Joni Lien

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce has appointed Joni Lien, the founder of SupperWorks, as their next chair.

Lien took the place of former chair Doug Eglinton, the founder of Euro-Appliances, on Wednesday, Nov. 30. She joined the board of directors in 2018 and was elected to the Chamber’s executive board of directors last year.

Lien’s SupperWorks was the first meal prep and assembly business in the province. Established in 2005, it has since expanded to 10 locations in Ontario.

The Chamber, along with the Rotary Club of Oakville West, bestowed Lien with the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2007. The year prior, her efforts were recognized with the Achievement in Retail Concept Award.

Over the years, Lien offered private counselling services and even volunteered for 100 Women Who Care Oakville.

Before she was a businesswoman, Lien worked in the adult corrections field.