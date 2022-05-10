Oakville Chinese Network celebrates volunteers

× Expand Joanne Lu OCN celebrated volunteers on April 24, 2022.

The Oakville Chinese Network (ONC) celebrated the contributions of volunteers who have worked together to make Chinese culture events, youth sports groups and senior projects possible. This special event took place in April 2022 at the Garden Centre and Convention Centre.

During the pandemic, OCN continued providing vital services to the community, which could only have been accomplished with the help of volunteers.

Volunteers spent countless hours supporting those who were most vulnerable, including virtual programs for children, youth, women and seniors, which provided mental health support.

OCN volunteers created more than 400 PPE kits and delivered 2,000 hot meals and 500 food hampers to the isolated seniors and low-income families who live in Halton and Peel.

The OCN supports volunteers who continue making valuable contributions to our community.