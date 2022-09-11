Oakville Chinese Network receives grant from Ontario Trillum Foundation

× Expand Oakville Chinese Network From left to right: Jenny Zeng (OCN Women Club Committee Member), Li Chen (OCN Board of Director), Pava Parmar (Oakville Ward 7 Regional & Town Councillor), Rena Lu (OCN Founder & President); Effie Triantafilopoulos (MPP for Oakville North-Burlington), Jeff Zhu (OCN Photograph Club Committee Member), Patrick Hu (OCN Board of Directors)

The Oakville Chinese Network Society has received a $115,700 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The OCN regularly holds community events aimed at educating the Oakville public in Chinese culture, and preserving the culture within it. It serves to "bridge connections between both local Chinese residents and their non-Chinese neighbours."

Members of the society met with Ontario MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos last Saturday to discuss the opportunities this grant will provide the local Chinese community.

However, the impact of COVID-19 left the organization of such events at a standstill. The OCN hopes this grant will provide "a unique opportunity to rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and meet the changing needs of the Chinese communities in Peel and Halton regions."

Triantafilopoulos, who serves the Oakville North-Burlington region in provincial parliament, saying, "The Oakville Chinese Network does tremendous work for people of all ages, particularly seniors and children. It’s an important organization."

"This support demonstrates our government’s commitment to strong communities in which people work together helping to overcome isolation and support one another."

Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, adds: "The Oakville Chinese Network is doing incredible work in organizing social, educational, and rich cultural events. I am pleased that we are supporting the expansion of important cultural connections within the Oakville Chinese community, along with the community at large."

The OCN aims to improve access to programs and services that will aid the post-pandemic recovery process, and continue the Society’s mission to uphold and preserve traditional Chinese culture within the community.

With a planned completion date of April 2023, patrons of the project can expect a Senior Tech Help program that will provide free usage of tablets and education in their operation, weekly web fitness sessions, online community lectures for women and children, tutoring for students from elementary school students from secondary school volunteers, traditional Chinese crafting sessions, and access to recreational and sports clubs.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated," said Mrs. Rena Lu, Founder and President of the Oakville Chinese Network.

"This grant has allowed community members to feel more connected, to overcome isolation and to find a supportive and friendly environment, where everyone, young and old, cares and supports each other in a safe and positive learning and creative environment."

For more information, visit http://oakvillechinesenetwork.ca/.