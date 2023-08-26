Oakville Choir for Children & Youth celebrates 30 years, with help from the Ontario Arts Council

× Expand MPP Crawford

The Oakville Choir for Children & Youth is gearing up for its highly anticipated 30th anniversary season and is expressing gratitude for the generous support from the Ontario Arts Council (OAC). The OAC has awarded the choir an operating grant exceeding $14,000, enabling them to continue their mission of enriching the lives of young people through choral music education.

Government Support for the Arts

"I am very delighted that through an agency of our government, the Ontario Arts Council, is supporting the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth (OC) with the Music Organizations: Operating Program grant," said MPP Stephen Crawford for Oakville.

He further emphasized the vital role of arts organizations like OC in enhancing the community and contributing to a prosperous Ontario economy.

Appreciation for the Grant

The OC's Artistic Director, Maria Conkey, recently met with MPP Stephen Crawford to express the choir's deep gratitude for the operating grant. Conkey sincerely thanked the Ontario Arts Council for their support, highlighting the positive impact the funding will have on the choir's ability to provide an enriching choral program for its choristers. With the support of the grant, the OC aims to develop young leaders and empower its participants to find their unique voices.

Exciting Season Highlights

As the OC celebrates its milestone 30th anniversary, numerous exciting events are planned for the upcoming season. Among the highlights is a highly anticipated tour to New York City, where the choir will have the privilege of performing at the renowned Carnegie Hall. Additionally, the OC will collaborate with the choirs from the University of Toronto, fostering a rich musical exchange and promoting the importance of choral music in nurturing young talent.

Celebrating 30 Years

The season's pinnacle will be the OC's special 30th anniversary concert on May 11, 2024. This concert will not only serve as a celebration of the choir's current members and alums but will also underscore the significant impact the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth has had, both locally and on a national and international level.