Oakville citizen survey 2022 available online

Every two years, the Town of Oakville conducts a Citizen Survey to gather information on residents’ overall satisfaction with town programs and services. It helps to identify emerging issues important to the community, help guide strategic priorities and ensure continuous improvement in the town’s service delivery.

Residents are being asked to share their opinions on whether the town is meeting expectations and help identify and prioritize areas to strengthen town programs and services.

You can fill out the 2022 Citizen Survey for Oakville at this link here. Residents are asked to be as candid as possible to ensure accurate results. "Let us know what you think about our town programs and services and if we are meeting your expectations," commented Mayor Rob Burton.

The last Citizen Survey was conducted in 2019. Last year’s survey was postponed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town will release the results on oakville.ca in April 2022. For more information about the Citizen Survey, visit oakville.ca.

For the 2022 Citizen Survey, Forum Research Inc. is conducting random telephone calls, but all residents may complete the online version. Residents have until Feb. 6, 2022, to complete the online survey.

A Forum Research telephone interviewer may contact residents 18 years or older on behalf of the town. The voluntary telephone survey is strictly confidential and anonymous. It will take about 15-20 minutes to complete.

Some interesting facts from the 2019 survey: