Oakville Community Foundation to distribute $550,000 through Community Services Recovery Fund

The Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF), in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and the United Way Centraide Canada, is now accepting applications.

The CSRF is a historic one-time investment of $400 million by the Canadian government. The funds will help community service organizations adapt, modernize and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability, ensuring continuing support for communities across Canada through the pandemic recovery and beyond.

Community Foundations, including the Oakville Community Foundation (OCF), will manage the application process alongside the Canadian Red Cross and local United Ways to reach a broad and diverse range of community service organizations, including charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies.

Through the CSRF, the OCF will help to distribute $550,000 to community service organizations that apply through the Investing in Systems and Processes Project Focus Area.

Other Project Focus Areas include:

Investing in People, administered by the Canadian Red Cross

Investing in Program and Service Innovation and Redesign, administered by the United Way

Applicants can determine their project focus area through the Where to Apply Questionnaire. Funding applications can be submitted online until Feb. 21. Additional information and resources, including an applicant guide and an upcoming webinar, can be found online.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizations have stood up for and supported our community. Now, more than ever, charities and non-profits are playing a key role in addressing the complex social problems faced by Canadians," commented Oakville Community Foundation CEO Wendy Rinella.

"Through this Fund, the Oakville Community Foundation will support projects by charities that invest in their internal systems and processes, making them more resilient for the future and ensure they’re able to continue supporting those in our community who are most in need,” added Rinella.

“The Government is supporting the long-term COVID-19 pandemic recovery in communities across Canada through this historic fund. This transformational investment with the National Funders supports a more inclusive model of economic growth that creates opportunities at the community level," stated Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould.

"The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of community service organizations, including charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies, to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact,” continued Gould.