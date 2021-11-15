GIVEOakville campaign supports local charities

The Oakville Community Foundation has launched the GIVEOakville campaign, running from November 15 until December 13, 2021, with a new redesigned platform.

GIVEOakville is a holiday-giving campaign that features dozens of charities in the Oakville and Halton area. Charities request up to $25,000 to support their programs and missions which is then crowd funded by donors on the GIVEOakville platform.

The Foundation conducts a rigorous review process during the application period to ensure that every charity is Certified for Local Impact. This means that the charities in GIVEOakville all serve local residents and make an impact in the community.

The platform redesign provides donors the ability to further explore the charities with interactive descriptions, including videos. Charities are now filtered by cause category, helping you give back to your charitable passions with purpose, ease and confidence.

The cause categories include:

Arts & Culture, Children,

Youth & Families

Education & Employment

Environment & Animal Rights

Health & Wellness

Community

“This year, the redesigned GIVEOakville platform makes it easier to learn more about the charities and causes that matter to you,” said Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Oakville Community Foundation. “It’s important to continue supporting our local charities that have done so much for the community during the pandemic. GIVEOakville makes it a seamless experience."

Charities receive 100% of the donations made to them and donors receive a tax receipt for their generosity. The GIVEOakville crowdfunding platform also makes it possible to give to multiple charities in a single transaction.

For this year’s campaign, The Foundation will be providing $150,000 in funding support. These funds will be allocated on a prorated basis as a top-up to all organizations who received support during GIVEOakville, but were not fully funded. In addition, $22,500, or 15%, has been allocated for Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPoC)-led and gender equity charities as part of The Foundation’s priority to reduce inequalities.

In 2020, GIVEOakville exceeded $760,000 in donations to support more than 50 charities in our community.

To donate today, go to www.giveoakville.com.