Oakville Curling Club and Oakland Ford Lincoln support Food4Kids

Paul Stothers Leo Topolniski from Oakville Curling Club, Dania Thurman from Food4Kids and Lou Machado from OAK-Land Ford Lincoln

On the weekend, Oakville Curling Club and Oakland Ford Lincoln presented Food4Kids with about $4,000 in food, gift cards and cash. The funds resulted from the 2022 food drive among members and staff from March 20 to 27. Oakland and the curling club have coordinated the food drive for three years.

Food4Kids, with the help of teachers and staff, identifies children who face food insecurity and often get little to eat at home. On Fridays, Food4Kids volunteers discreetly put food in the backpacks of the children they have identified, ensuring they have food for the weekends.

Dania Thurman, the Executive Director of Halton Food4Kids will provide more information for people and businesses interested in volunteering or wishing to make a donation.