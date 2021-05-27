Oakville Dads and Oakville Community Foundation form a new partnership

The Oakville Community Foundation is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the community group Oakville Dads.

The Oakville Dads Community Fund, held at The Foundation, has been created to support community members through local fundraising events and campaigns. Their focus is on helping vulnerable people in Oakville get the proper food, shelter, materials and education that they need.

Oakville Dads originally started as a local support group for Dads living or working in Oakville. In the last two-and-a-half years, the group has grown to more than 2,000 members and is now a major support network and fundraising group in the community.

Members can interact with other Dads, offer and receive parenting advice, ask questions about home renovations and hobbies, and support the community. About a year-and-a-half ago, the group started holding fundraisers to purchase food to donate to the local food bank.

In the last year alone, Oakville Dads raised nearly $13,000 through these fundraising activities and events, including auctions, food drives and more to give back to Fare Share Food Bank.

× Expand Jeremy Sims

The Oakville Dads Community Fund will help the group expand their support in the community to continue to reach vulnerable individuals, couples and families and explore other charitable organizations to support.

“The connection with the Oakville Community Foundation is mutually beneficial and a great opportunity for us to continue to offer our support to our neighbours who need it,” said Jeremy Sims, one of the founders of the group. “When we deliver food and offer our support, it could be going to someone we know or don’t know, someone who is stressed and overwhelmed, and it just makes sense to get involved and help.”

“We are excited we can co-create and design a unique offering that will support Oakville Dads and their ability to help our vulnerable population,” said Sarah McPherson, Director of Philanthropy & Communications of the Oakville Community Foundation. “As a community-focused charitable organization, we see the difference a group like Oakville Dads can make and look forward to helping them expand their reach.”

To learn more about Oakville Dads or to join the group, click here. To donate to the Oakville Dads Community Fund, click here.

To learn more about starting your own fund at the Oakville Community Foundation, click here.