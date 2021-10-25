Oakville Dads raise $18K for community

The Oakville Dads Community Group raised $18K for the community through their inaugural Oakville Dads' Golf Tournament on September 19th. The event hosted over 100 golfers at the Deerfield Golf Course. The Oakville Dads will distribute all proceeds from the event through the Oakville Dads' Community Fund to the local Oakville Fareshare Food Bank and Oakville Meals On Wheels.

"We want to thank the Oakville Dads and local community for coming out and supporting the event, especially our title sponsors Lockwood Kia and Lockwood Leasing," said Oakville Dad Founder and President Jeremy Sims. "The purpose of the Oakville Dad's group is to support Oakville families and businesses – through Dad's helping Dad's and Dad's coming together to help the community. This event is one of many that showcase the power of people coming together to help others!"

Though Oakville Dads is not a charity, they have registered a fund at the Oakville Community Foundation, ensure donors receive a tax receipt.

For information about the great community work that Oakville Dads accomplish join their Facebook Group.