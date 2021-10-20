Oakville’s fall loose leaf collection begins October 25

× Expand Jonathan Brinkhorst on Unsplash Loose Leaf Collection

Oakville’s annual fall loose leaf collection will run from Monday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Dec. 3, in designated neighbourhoods. Residents can find information on collection zones and schedules, as well as an interactive map to track collection progress on oakville.ca.

Town of Oakville

2021 Fall loose-leaf collection schedule

Oct. 25 to 29: Zones 1, 2, 3, 7

Nov. 1 to 5: Zones 4, 5, 6, 8

Nov. 8 to 12: Zones 1, 2, 3, 7

Nov. 15 to 19: Zones 4, 5, 6, 8 (A)

Nov. 22 to 26: Zones 1, 2, 3, 7 (B, C)

Nov. 29 to Dec. 3: Zones 4, 5, 6, 8

Loose-leaf collection guidelines

Collection may occur any time during a scheduled week. To ensure your leaves are collected, put them out by 7 a.m. on the first day of collection in your zone.

To help keep leaves from blowing around your neighbourhood, please do not put out leaves more than seven days before the first day of a scheduled week for your zone.

Place all loose leaves on the boulevard or the shoulder, and not over rainwater catch basins, in bicycle lanes or the ditches in front of your house.

over rainwater catch basins, in bicycle lanes or the ditches in front of your house. Ensure leaves are free of garbage or other yard waste materials such as brush, branches, large twigs or stones.

Please keep leaf piles separate from any woody debris, including large twigs, brush and branches. Contaminated piles or leaves that are put out after the pickup dates will not be collected.

Bagged leaf service

Halton Region collects bagged leaves and yard waste on the same day as regular garbage pickup. This is a separate program from the Town of Oakville's loose-leaf collection service. Call 311 or visit the Halton Region website for more information on your waste collection schedule.