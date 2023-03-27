Oakville families create memories atop Mt. Kilimanjaro.

× Expand Vikas Singh

A group of Oakville residents, including teens, conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, creating ever-lasting memories for themselves and the larger community.

The group of 19 flew to Kilimanjaro International Airport on March 9, 2023, and climbed to the summit in Tanzania in six days. Besides 15 Oakville residents, with a majority from Ward 7, a father-daughter duo joined from England and another person from Dubai.

At 19,341 feet, Mt. Kilimanjaro is the African continent's highest mountain and the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.

The team's leader and trainer, Vikas Singh, shared the challenges of trekking roughly 65 kilometres- with Oakville News.

The team began their trek from a place called Moshi.

Singh described how hard the last day before the final summit was: "We started at midnight and trekked for eight hours to reach the top. Imagine gaining 2000 metres in just 4 kilometres. Our lungs were screaming for oxygen."

The team split into two groups, survived all the odds and successfully planted the flags of Canada, India, and the Town of Oakville before hiking back another 5 hours to an overnight camp.

Singh attributed the kids' participation to be the unique part of this trek. "It was an opportunity to bond as a family, create once-in-a-lifetime memories with them and boost their confidence," he said.

He conceived this expedition during the Everest Base Camp trek he had organized in March 2020. A group of 13 Oakville residents who flew back home from that trip just before the pandemic led to a worldwide lockdown also participated in this recent expedition.

Primarily self-learners, the participants had trained for months hiking up the trail leading to Smokey Hollow waterfall in Waterdown. This trail is considered a moderately challenging route and is popular for hiking and birding, with rugged terrain. According to Singh, it is "the closest to Mt. Kilimanjaro that the team could use nearby".

Nav Nanda, Regional and Town Councillor of Ward 7, congratulated the team, stating on her social media page, "The Kilimanjaro summit has around a 65% success rate, and this group had 100%." Her husband and 15-year-old son were part of the expedition group.