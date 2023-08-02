Oakville Family Ribfest 2023 recap

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

Heat warnings and some rain did not deter the thousands who attended the Oakville Family Ribfest held over three days during the last weekend of July on the Sheridan College Trafalgar Campus. Ribfest has been at Sheridan since 2012.

This year Oakville's largest outdoor event was organized by three Oakville service clubs: the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Oakville Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3881. The service clubs ensure that all proceeds go to charities.

Oakville Family Ribfest by the numbers

1000s of happy customers

400 volunteers

43 sponsors

23 Marketplace vendors with a diverse assortment of products and services

12 entertainers on stage with an eclectic playlist

12 free kids' play zone activities

9 Ribbers with delicious Ribs: 1 st Place for Best Ribs – Texas Jack *s, 2 nd Place for Best Ribs – Boss Hogs, and 3 rd Place for Best Ribs – Bubba Lou's

2 first responders - Halton Police and Oakville Fire Department

1 big amusement area with paid rides

1 happy 50/50 Draw winner

Visitors shared:

"I go to all the Ribfests around, and this one is by far the best organized."

"Went there for the first time, and it was a good experience other than the heat that day. Lots of rib options, rides for kids, other shops, etc."

"I love this – it's like a mini CNE for the little ones."

"Food, rides and music. Fun for the whole family."

Fundraising activities like Ribfest support many Rotary charitable activities, such as the Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Kerr Street Ministries Food Bank, Oakville Fare Share Food Bank, Oakville high school student bursaries, Children's Aid Foundation of Halton, and international projects such as Sleeping Children around the World.

The Lions' motto is "We serve." the Lions Club of Oakville has been serving the local community non-stop since 1935. The Club has significant historical ties to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, TOWARF, Lions Pool, Lions Valley Park, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, and the Burloak Canoe Club.

Today the Knights of Columbus is the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, with over 2 million members providing charitable works in their community and worldwide. The organization's four guiding principles are Charity, first and foremost, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism.

A list of charities that all three service clubs have supported can be found at https://oakvillefamilyribfest.com/charities-2/.

