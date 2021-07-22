Oakville Family Ribfest returns in August 2021

× Expand Mashaal Effendi Family Ribfest

Ribfest is back, baby. And by that, we mean with baby back ribs.

Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar is bringing back their popular Oakville Family Ribfest event next month, from Friday August 20 to Sunday August 22, 2021. Billed as "Oakville's largest outdoor event," this year's festivities will take place as a drive-thru event instead of a fairground to promote COVID-19 safety.

Last year's event was scheduled for June 2020 (it normally takes place in June every year,) but was cancelled due to the early stages of the pandemic. But organizers are excited for this year's drive-thru version to bring back the beloved BBQ fundraiser to town.

Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

"Just because we can’t have a regular Ribfest due to the pandemic, doesn’t mean you have to miss out," according to the website.

The club is organizing and hosting Oakville Family Ribfest for the "eighth consecutive year," not counting last year's scaled back event. (While no ribs were served, the traditional 50/50 charity draw was done online.)

Ribfest supports several of the charitable activities organized by the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar both locally and internationally:

Kerr Street Ministries Food Bank

Oakville Fare Share Food Bank

Local high school student bursaries

Children’s Aid Foundation of Halton

Sleeping Children around the World

Haiti Containers for Hope Fund

and the Stephen Lewis Foundation for Aids

"Plan to make this great event part of your kick-off to summer in the Town of Oakville!" said co-chairs Ken Coulter and Bent Fink-Jensen. "This spectacular event brings families and individuals together to celebrate and to have fun - there is something for everyone of all ages to enjoy."

They add they are "so grateful for the support we have received from our sponsors, elected officials, and our community partners during the planning stages of this year’s Ribfest."

More details will be made available in the coming weeks on how to reserve a spot and what food offerings will be part of the 2021 Ribfest, but the organizers want locals to know, "Just because we can’t have a regular Ribfest due to the pandemic, doesn’t mean you have to miss out."

Learn more about the 2021 Oakville Family Ribfest on their website.