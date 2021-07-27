Meet the contestants for Oakville's Conservative Federal nomination

Since November 2020, three Oakville residents have been campaigning for the Oakville Federal Conservative nomination. Members will hold the vote online between August 6-8. The deadline to vote is August 8 at 7:00 pm.

Members can register to vote between July 28-31 and will receive an electronic ballot. Voting will be available to active Conservative party members who live within the riding boundaries.

Here are the contestants seeking the nomination.

Kerry Colborne

Kerry Colborne was born and bred in Alberta. She graduated from the University of Alberta with a degree in Agriculture. She worked in the agricultural and health fields before stepping into the world of business. In 2010, she left the corporate world to start her own company, Force Ten Capital Management and became a mortgage broker in 2016.

“I lived all over the world. When I came back, I wanted to give back to the community,” says Colborne, who first moved to Oakville in 1991. Her jobs have taken her around the world, including the United States, New Zealand, and France, but she eventually settled in Oakville in 1998.

Colborne first got involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton. Her community involvement extended to the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, the Oakville Awards of Excellence, and the Oakville Arts Council, among others.

Now, Colborne says she’s building off the community leadership she’s done so far, wanting to take issues to the federal level with a strong Oakville flavour to it.

Some of Colborne’s top priorities include:

Economic growth

Energy and the environment

Job security senior care

Community safety

Colborne says her level of senior management, small business experience, and community leadership has equipped her with the tools needed to serve Oakville on a federal level.

“It’s not showing up at an event once a year. It’s week in, week out,” Colborne says. “I’m not a career politician. Oakville is what I care about.”

Nadirah Nazeer

Nadirah Nazeer immigrated to Canada from Mauritius more than 30 years ago and has been an Oakville resident for nearly two decades. With 23 years of global business experience, Nazeer says she’s focused on the values of efficiency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility, believing that these are the components needed in the federal government.

One of Nazeer’s leading goals is creating a stronger synergy with provincial and municipal governments, helping to establish efficiencies that allow for more access to government services for the people of Oakville.

“While I don’t agree with much of the Trudeau government’s actions, I know that Canadians and Oakvillians don’t want the same negative politics as usual,” Nazeer says. “That’s why my platform focuses on ideas over just criticism, highlighting how myself and Conservatives can, and should, do things differently.”

Nazeer has also been an active member of Oakville community organizations, including Zonta International, Hope in High Heels, and grassroots newcomer community causes.

Some of Nazeer’s top priorities include:

COVID-19 response

Healthcare

Environment

A commitment to seniors

The success of new Canadians

Irshad Chaudhry

Irshad Chaudhry did not respond to Oakville News's requests for an interview.

