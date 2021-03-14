Oakville Fire Department training for water and ice rescues

The very best professionals train for all eventualities. This was the case on March 11th when Oakville firefighters from Stations 3 and 5 trained for water and ice rescues in the freezing waters of Bronte Creek. This is a part of their annual training program and includes simulated rescues from freezing water as well as the ice surface.

With melting river ice, the Oakville Fire Department reminds us that conditions at this time of year makes venturing onto the ice extremely dangerous.

Dressed in dry suits, firefighters take to the water with the Rapid Deployment Crafts (RDC) that allows them to safely approach the person needing rescue.

In this case, the two rescuers approach the one firefighter acting as a person having broken through the ice. The benefits of the RDC can be see as the rescuers are able to get extremely close to the person needing help.

At this point, one of the rescuers enters the water and places a harness over the victim, ensuring that he can be brought on to the RDC safely. Lifting a full grown adult, with water laden clothes, from the water is extremely difficult.

Next, the two rescuers are working together to lift the victim on to the RDC and complete the rescue. The firefighter in the front is simulating a person that managed to remain on the ice but cannot get back to shore.

For the rescue on ice, the rescuers first maneuver the RDC on to the ice surface.

The rescuers then maneuver the RDC into a position that gives them access to the victim through the front opening. Close coordination by the two rescuers is key to ensuring a good outcome.

Having secured the victim with the harness, the firefighters have to lift the victim off the ice and on to the platform in the RDC. At this point the ice rescue is complete and the victim would be taken to shore where the rest of the team would be prepared to help with whatever medical response would be needed. Victims would likely be experiencing hypothermia and exhaustion.