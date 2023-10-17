Oakville Fire to host virtual session on Fire Master Plan

× Expand M Painchaud Fire Station 3 -4 Oakville Fire Department Fire Station 3

Oakville Fire Department is planning to host a community information session about their Fire Master Plan. The virtual meeting is set for next week and open to all Oakville residents.

"Residents, businesses and community groups in Oakville are encouraged to join a virtual community information session to learn about the Fire Master Plan," says town staff, "and provide their input to update the Plan for the next decade."

The virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those interested can visit the the department's Fire Master Plan webpage here for the meeting link, or join the meeting by audio using the phone number provided on the page.

Input collected will, "help inform the creation of OFD’s Fire Master Plan to guide the department in providing effective and efficient fire protection with a focus on continuous improvements for emergency services in our growing community."

The Fire Master Plan will, according to Oakville Fire, "provide a 10-year outlook with a phased action plan which enables the department to be flexible to changing needs."

For those who can't attend the session, or for residents who want to give anonymous feedback, an online survey here is also available until Sunday, October 29, 2023 to provide input.