Meet Sparky and use a firehose at Fire Prevention Week kick-off

The Oakville Fire Department is excited to invite residents to the annual Fire Prevention Week Kickoff event. On Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event promises to be filled with fun and educational activities for all ages.

Hosted at the Oakville Fire training campus at 1144 South Service Road West, this free event is open to the public and requires no registration.

Oakville Fire Department Meet Sparky the Fire Dog at this year's event.

Fire Prevention Week, which runs from October 8 to 14, aims to raise awareness about fire safety. This year's national theme, "Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention™," focuses on educating the public about essential actions to ensure safe cooking practices.

"Kitchen fires are a prevalent threat in our town and province, often leading to fatalities, but preventable with proper safety precautions," commented Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault.

The Fire Prevention Week Kickoff event promises to be a day full of excitement and learning. Attendees can witness thrilling rescue demonstrations, participate in the junior firefighter challenge, and engage in various activities.

Sparky the Fire Dog, everyone's favourite mascot, will appear. Additionally, attendees can enjoy inflatable air rides, experience a smoke room simulator, try their hand at the junior firefighter water squirt, and participate in fire safety games.

A highlight of the event will be the opportunity to explore fire trucks, including Pumper 8, the iconic antique fire truck that celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

The success of this event is made possible through the generosity of McDonalds Restaurants Dorval Crossing, who will be providing free hot dogs. Funding support from SparkPower, RioCan Oakville Place, Oakville Parent-Child Centre, and ServiceMaster has also contributed to the event. Water stations will be available to ensure attendees stay hydrated throughout the day, and residents are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles.

× Expand Oakville Fire Department Learn about what it takes to put out a fire using a firehose.

Free Shuttle

For the convenience of attendees, free parking and shuttle bus services, provided by Oakville Transit, will be available at the Bronte GO station. It is important to note that parking at the training campus is reserved for individuals with limited mobility or medical conditions.

Parking enforcement for South Service Road will be in effect, further emphasizing the use of the free parking and shuttle service. While service animals are welcome, attendees are kindly asked to leave their pets at home.

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day

Another event highlight is learning about Ontario's first Test Your Smoke Alarm Day on Thursday, September 28. This new initiative, in response to the alarming rise in fire fatalities in Ontario, aims to equip residents with the knowledge needed to ensure their smoke alarms are functioning correctly.

All residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by testing their smoke alarms using the test button and familiarizing themselves with the alarm sound and proper response.

"Join our event, where fire crews will empower you with valuable fire safety information. Let's also unite for the Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, where a small action can save lives and improve our community's resilience," added Boissonneault.