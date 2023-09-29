Oakville Fire seeks public input

× Expand Oakville News Oakville Fire Station 3

The Oakville Fire Department (OFD) is reaching out to the community for feedback to improve and guide its fire services. Residents, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to participate in an online survey, which will be open until October 29, 2023.

The valuable input collected through this survey will be used to create a 10-year Fire Master Plan (FMP) for OFD. This plan aims to enhance the growing community's fire protection and emergency services by making them more effective and efficient.

To ensure that the Fire Master Plan reflects the community's needs, OFD actively seeks input from Oakville residents. The department recognizes the importance of involving the community in shaping its future. A virtual open house is scheduled for this fall, and more information about registration details will be provided in the coming weeks.

"With public input, we aim to enhance our services to adapt to the changing needs of our growing community," commented Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault, Oakville Fire Department

OFD currently serves approximately 231,000 residents and is preparing for future growth while also responding to the community's evolving needs. The 10-year Fire Master Plan will provide a comprehensive outlook and a phased action plan, allowing the department to remain adaptable to changing circumstances and requirements.

In addition to the Fire Master Plan, a Community Risk Assessment is currently underway. This assessment evaluates factors such as Oakville's geography, demographics, critical infrastructure, hazards, and response to public safety.

By considering the findings of this assessment, as well as current legislation, industry best practices, and feedback from both OFD personnel and the community, the Fire Master Plan will be developed.

The primary goal of the Fire Master Plan is to reduce and mitigate fire risks. This will be achieved by maximizing the utilization of the Ontario Fire Marshal's Three Lines of Defence model. The model comprises three components: public education and prevention, fire safety standards and code enforcement, and emergency response. By enhancing these areas, OFD aims to improve overall fire safety within the community.

Legislative Requirements

Ontario Regulation 378/18: Community Risk Assessments was enacted on July 1, 2019. As a result, OFD must conduct a Community Risk Assessment by July 1, 2024, as part of its ongoing commitment to public safety.