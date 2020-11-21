Oakville Firefighters host 2020 drive-thru toy drive on December 4

The Town of Oakville is offering a unique way to help spread joy this holiday season. On December 4, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m., Oakville firefighters will host their revamped 28th annual toy drive with a drive-thru event at Coronation Park.

Families are invited to drive through the park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, wave or deliver a letter to Santa, all from the safety of their vehicle. To minimize contact, gift cards are preferred but toy donations are still welcomed.

“Although the Oakville Firefighters annual holiday toy drive will look a little different this year, the need for donations will be greater than ever with families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault.

“While we must remain physically apart, it is important to work together as a community to ensure everyone has a happy holiday this year. Behind their masks, Oakville firefighters will be happy to accept your letters to Santa and ensure your donations get to the homes of a deserving child.”

Along with Santa, the drive-thru event will feature some other special guests, including the Oakville Fire Safety team and Sparky the Fire Dog.

In response to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, visitors are asked to remain in their vehicle as they drive through the park to the donation area. To ensure everyone’s safety, pedestrians are not permitted in the drive-thru route or donation area.

Unable to attend the toy drive? The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association will be accepting gift cards, toys, and non-perishable food donations between today, November 21 and Friday, December 18, 2020 at several locations across town.

The Coronation Park tree light installations will remain in place throughout the winter season, and a new outdoor skating rink will be installed at Coronation Park later this year, weather permitting.

Learn more about the town’s There’s Snow Place like Home winter adventures as a way to stay active and have fun despite the COVID-19 pandemic at oakville.ca. And don’t miss Santa’s arrival in Oakville on Saturday, November 21 by tuning in to oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for a virtual visit.

Halton Region Public Health reminds residents to stay local. Enjoy even more festive lights at George’s Square and Erchless Estate, plus holiday shopping and decorations in Bronte Village, Kerr Village and Downtown Oakville.

For complete details on the Oakville Firefighters’ drive-thru toy drive, including traffic directions, visit oakville.ca.