Town of Oakville: first community to hand Premier Ford the keys

At a ceremony at Town Hall where Mayor Burton handed out the keys to the town, Rob Burton bestowed the honour to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, Oakville MPPs Stephen Crawford and Effie Triantafilopoulos.

In a statement made later at a fundraiser for MPP Stephen Crawford, Ford said Oakville was the first community to present him with a key in Ontario.

With over 80 people who spent $1,200 apiece, Oakville's MPP Stephen Crawford held a well-attended fundraiser at Seasons Restaurant in downtown Oakville on Monday, April 4. In attendance were Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark, and Oakville's Mayor Rob Burton.

During a brief talk, Premier Ford outlined local accomplishments of his government's tenure, most notably saving the Glen Abbey Golf Course from redevelopment and ensuring that Ford of Canada remains in Oakville for years to come.

On Oct. 20, 2020, the provincial government announced that it would match the federal government's $295 million investment to retool Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant into a global hub for electric vehicle production. The total investment by Ford of Canada and the provincial and federal governments is $1.8 billion.

According to the Premier, Ford of Canada had indicated that it intended to move its operations to Mexico.

On July 9, 2021, Minister Clark indicated that Club Link had agreed to withdraw its appeal at the Ontario Land Tribunal for the re-zoning of Glen Abbey Golf Course.

During the conservative fundraiser, Mayor Burton expressed the town's gratitude to Premier Ford and MPP Crawford for working so collaboratively with the town.