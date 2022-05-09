Oakville Gardeners – Ready, Set, Hoe

× Expand dylan nolte on Unsplash

It is that time of year. The cherry and crab-apple trees are in bloom, and the tulips, daffodils, and pansies are blanketing Oakville in colourful hues of pink, red, purple and yellow. We get to leave behind the grey days of early spring and dig in the dirt.

To mark the beginning of the planting season, Oakville’s gardening clubs host three major sales, and to keep our soil rich with nutrients, Halton Region’s Compost Giveaway is the perfect place to get the perfect mixture.

Halton Compost Giveaway runs from May 9 to 18

Residents will be invited to visit the Halton Waste Management Site during regular site hours to pick up rich, garden-friendly compost produced through Halton Region’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program. Read more

St. Jude’s Garden Guild Plant Sale is May 14

The much-anticipated St. Jude's Garden Guild plant sale has an extensive selection of perennials and herbs. It is best to arrive early; you don't want to miss out.

They now accept Cash, Credit and Debit. The guild urges buyers to bring their own cartons for purchases as it helps to reduce landfill. Read more

Oakville Horticultural Plant Sale is May 14

Gardeners anticipate the OHS Plant Sale from Oakville and the surrounding area. Offering great plants, these locally grown plants are proven performers in our members' gardens, so you know your purchases grow well in this area. Read more

Bronte Horticultural Society Plant Sale is May 28

This year is special as the plant sale comes back from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Bronte gardeners delight in sharing the in-depth knowledge of what the perfect plant may be for your garden with a selection of Perennials, Hostas, Grasses etc. Read more

Oakville Garden Tour - Date TBD

The Oakville Horticultural Society also had to put its annual garden tour on hold, but we are hoping to see the tour return this summer. Stay tuned.

Bulow Garden Centre

If you can’t make it to one of the community plant sales, you can always find local expertise at Oakville's independently owned garden centre – Bulow.