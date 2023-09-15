Oakville gears up for 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run

× Expand Oakville Terry Fox Run

As Oakville prepares for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run, all residents are invited to participate in this meaningful event that aims to raise money for cancer research. The run will take place on Sunday, September 17, at Coronation Park, where participants can register and start their run.

"Oakville residents have always been great supporters of Terry’s dream to fund research into improved treatments and cures for all forms of cancer and have worked together to raise over $6 million since 1982 for the Terry Fox Foundation," commented Pam Damoff, Chair, Oakville Terry Fox Run.

"This year marks our second year back in person since the pandemic, and we are looking forward to welcoming our largest crowd to date at Coronation Park on Sunday morning to continue walking, running, and biking in support of cancer research."

The Oakville Terry Fox Run will kick off with on-site registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by the official start at 10:00 a.m.

Participants can show their support by purchasing Terry Fox Run t-shirts, with proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation. Adult sizes are priced at $25, while youth sizes are available for $20.

Additionally, participants can honour loved ones who have battled cancer by purchasing special 'In Memory Of' and 'In Honour Of' road signs for $5 each.

In line with environmental sustainability efforts, Oakville's Terry Fox Run is plastic water bottle-free. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and refill them on-site. Compostable cups will also be provided as an alternative option. By adopting these eco-friendly practices, the event aims to reduce waste and promote a greener community.

This year, Oakville is honoured to have Tyler McGregor, a renowned Canadian Paralympian and Captain of Canada's National Para Ice Hockey Team, officially start the Run.

Tyler, who lost his leg to a rare form of bone cancer like Terry Fox, is dedicated to raising funds for cancer research through his Sledge Skate of Hope, along with supporting the Terry Fox Run. His story of resilience and determination serves as an inspiration for all participants, underscoring the importance of coming together to combat cancer.

There is still time to join forces and form teams for the Terry Fox Run. Whether it's a small group or a larger gathering, participating as a team fosters a sense of unity and strengthens the fight against cancer.

Online registration is encouraged through the official Terry Fox Run website, but teams and individuals can also register on-site the morning of the event.

If we all give one dollar, we’d have $22 million for cancer research - there’s no reason that isn’t possible! - Terry Fox

On the day of the run, participants have the option to choose between three different routes: 2k, 5k, or 10k. Whether walking, biking, skating, or running, everyone is encouraged to enjoy the beautiful lakeside scenery.

Carpooling is highly recommended due to limited parking at Coronation Park. Participants are kindly reminded to observe all "No Parking" signs on nearby side streets and refrain from parking on the grass. 'No Parking' is strictly enforced. The closest Oakville Transit stop is at Third Line and Lakeshore.

Oakville residents have long been instrumental in supporting cancer research through the Terry Fox Run. Since 1982, the annual community and school runs have raised over $6 million to fund crucial research for various forms of cancer.

The Oakville community takes pride in making a difference and continues to contribute to the ongoing fight against this devastating disease.