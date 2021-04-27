Oakville girl wins national art contest

× Expand Emily Hao

For the past fifteen years, Toyota has been hosting an art contest that encourages children to design a car in the form of a drawing that can help make the world a better place. This contest is called the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

The contest is split into three categories – sorted by applicants' ages. The age groups are; under eight years old, 8-11 years old, and 12-15 years old. The goal is to draw your dream car that will help people around the world.

Children worldwide submit their creative ideas to their country’s national contest, and the winners compete against children from different countries in the world contest.

In Canada, national contest judges selected nine drawings, three from each age group. There are nine winners in three age groups – with three winners in each category. These move into the final world contest.

The national winners received a $250 gift card to KiwiCo. This website offers a large variety of science kits for children to learn and create.

This year, the top three winners from the under eight category include Emily Hao. Emily Hao is a creative and intelligent six-year-old from Oakville, Ontario.

Her design, “The Shopping Car,” focuses on the idea of a more accessible shopping experience. Her car can fly and includes an auto arm grabber that helps reach things on high shelves. It also has a big cart attached at the front to store all the items so that individuals don’t have to carry their heavy groceries.

Emily’s design will compete in the World Contest this summer, against all the winners from around the world. The World Contest winners will win a prize valued at $15,000 US. The judges will choose winners based on the designs with the most significant positive impacts on the world.

For more information, visit https://www.toyota.ca/toyota/en/dream-car-art-contest.