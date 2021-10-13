Oakville Harbour protection plan wins national awards for heritage conservation

A strategy to identify and protect the Oakville Harbour cultural heritage landscape was recognized as one of the finest examples of heritage conservation in Canada in the 2021 national awards competition.

Town of Oakville Oakville Harbour lighthouse

The Oakville Harbour strategy developed a procedure for recognizing a place for its heritage value beyond its physical attributes. The Oakville strategy asks people to consider a place for its contextualized cultural history, including Indigenous history, historical shipping, boat building, and other recreational waterway activities.

The project received an Award of Merit in the Documentation and Planning category from the Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals (CAHP) in their 2021 Awards competition that celebrates excellence in heritage conservation across Canada.

“When the multiple layers and perspectives of the history of a place are recognized and celebrated, communities have a better appreciation of their neighbourhoods and gathering places,” said Christienne Uchiyama, president of CAHP. “When we understand our past, we gain a greater understanding of who we are as a community.”

The strategy produced a research and assessment report, a statement of cultural heritage value or interest, a designation by-law, and a conservation plan.

Receiving the award were Elaine Eigl and Susan Schappert (Town of Oakville), David Deo and Ellen Kowalchuk (Common Bond Collective) and Tatum Taylor Chaubal (Timmins Martelle Heritage Consultants).

Town of Oakville North entrance to Erchless Estate's gardens in Olde Oakville

Awards are presented annually by the Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals (CAHP), a non-profit organization representing heritage professionals from across Canada in public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

CAHP members are specialists in various fields, such as conservation architecture, planning, history, archaeology, landscape architecture and engineering. CAHP establishes standards of practice, shares knowledge about heritage conservation, and supports the involvement of heritage professionals whenever places of heritage value are being identified, preserved, restored, and rehabilitated. As part of its mandate, the organization fosters and promotes public and legislative support for heritage conservation.