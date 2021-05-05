Oakville and the Mississauga in the 19th Century

University of Toronto Press

On the evening of Monday, June 24th my friend Allan Sherwin and I enjoyed speaking before the Oakville Historical Society on “Oakville and the Mississauga” in the Oakville Central Library Auditorium. Allan’s study of Dr. Peter E. Jones, M.D., son of the Mississauga chief, Peter Jones, entitled Bridging Two Peoples, came out in 2012. My book, Mississauga Portraits. Ojibwe Voices from Nineteenth-Century Canada, a collection of eight biographies, was launched a few days before our joint presentation at Fort York in Toronto. I know the neighbourhood around the Central Library well, as I attended Central School in the late 1950s. The Library now stands on the old school grounds.

While preparing for my Ph.D. in Canadian History at the University of Toronto in the early 1970s, the history of the Aboriginal peoples in southern Ontario became my passion. I wrote my thesis on the history of the Mississauga (Ojibwe). One of the motivating factors was that I had never heard a word about them in school in Oakville or even in my undergraduate years in Toronto. In 1974, I moved west to teach at the University of Calgary, where I completed two books on the Mississauga in the nineteenth century. Sacred Feathers: The Reverend Peter Jones (Kahkewaquonaby) and the Mississauga Indians appeared in 1987 (2nd ed. 2013). Mississauga Portraits: Ojibwe Voices from Nineteenth-Century Canada, the sequel, followed.

After the American Revolution, British American settlers loyal to the Crown arrived on the north shore of Lake Ontario. They encountered the Ojibwe First Nations. For some unknown reason, the non-Aboriginal settlers termed the Ojibwe on the north shore of Lake Ontario “Mississauga”, which they are still known to this day. It is not their designation for themselves. In their Ojibwe language, they call themselves, Anishinabeg, often written “Anishinaabeg.” They belong to a First Nations group extending from the Great Lakes to the Northern Plains. The Ojibwe came down from the north, and by the beginning of the eighteenth century, had expelled the Iroquois or Five (later Six) Nations from southern Ontario. As the Royal Proclamation of 1763 stipulated, the British made treaties with the Mississauga on the north shore of Lake Ontario before actual settlement proceeded.

Oakville remained a reserve on each side of the Sixteen Mile Creek, 960 acres in extent, until 1827. In that year, Oakville’s founder, William Chisholm, purchased the tract from the Crown. The British believed that the treaty of February 28, 1820, gave them the right to sell the reserve. The British used the payment to help pay to construct log cabins for the Mississauga. At the Credit River to the east, Mississauga converts to Methodism (the Methodists are now part of the United Church) built a model village.

From 1826 to 1847, the Credit Mississauga hunters and fishers adapted to a new lifestyle of clearing land and practicing European-style agriculture. Their own Ojibwe leaders, such as Chief Peter Jones, led the community. When in residence in the village, the children and young adults attended the mission school and learned English. Literacy in English allowed them to record their own vision of past events. The Credit Mississauga recalled the February 1820 treaty quite different from the British. In 1847, Head Chief Joseph Sawyer and Chief Peter Jones recorded the Mississauga recollections of the treaties. The list they prepared of “tracts of land, which to the best of their knowledge and belief have never been surrendered to the crown,” included “the Reserve at the 16 Mile Creek now Oakville.” They believed that the British had promised to protect their land, not sell it.

Oakville is blest that Hazel C. Matthews, William Chisholm’s great-granddaughter, wrote Oakville and the Sixteen. She was so thorough. In 1947 descendants of John Aikman Williams (1829-1921), an early resident of Oakville, allowed her to copy his memoirs. The original manuscript has not survived, but her extensive summary does. In his memoirs, Williams recalled how in the mid-1830s, a group of Credit Mississauga returned to Oakville each summer. They encamped in a clearing on the east side of the townsite, near present-day First Street. Matthews summarized in Oakville and the Sixteen: “They made baskets, moccasins, bows and arrows, axe handles, ox yokes, brooms and mats to be traded in Oakville. Small Indian boys amused the white boys by shooting coppers out of a stock split so as to hold a copper while the sharp end was pushed into the ground. Old George Crookfinger was one of their leaders.”

Apart from Williams’s manuscript, little additional knowledge survives about the Mississauga in early Oakville. In 1847 the Credit Mississauga moved further westward after the British refused to grant them tenure security to their Credit River Reserve. They relocated west of Hamilton, near Hagersville, and founded New Credit, where they live today. In the late nineteenth century, well into the mid-twentieth century, some New Credit people returned to Oakville but not to the lakefront. They and other First Nations berry pickers travelled in the late spring for several weeks to the strawberry farms north of town, such as John Cross north of the railway where Cross Avenue now runs. No written accounts record their memories.

One important reference does survive to a Mississauga visitor to Oakville. Hazel Matthews located it. In the Oakville Star, an early Oakville newspaper, she found an 1889 news story which reported that “Saigitoo, the medicine man from the Mississaugas of New Credit, … son of the well known Indian doctor Maungwudaus,” visited Urquhart’s Medical Hall with a “full supply of medicines from his father’s recipes.” [The actual building where he sold his herbs still stands at 182 Lakeshore Road East. Currently, it has been the home of Lemonwood, which sells women's cashmere clothing on the same site in the same structure that Urquhart’s Medical Hall once occupied a century and a quarter ago.] As Allan Sherwin noted in our joint presentation on June 24th, many non-Aboriginal Canadians in the nineteenth century appreciated the experience and wisdom of the First Nation herbalists.

Saigitoo, or George Henry Jr. to use his English name, was in his mid-60s at the time of his Oakville visit. His father, Maungwudaus, or George Henry, had worked as a Methodist missionary assistant after several years of schooling at the Old Credit mission. The entrepreneurial Maungwudaus came to find Methodist church life too confining. In 1844 he broke away and toured in Europe with his family in what would later be called a “Wild West Show.” Saigitoo, the best archer of Maungwudaus’s sons, spent his teenage years abroad. Each troupe member received a silver medal from the King of France in Paris. They were welcomed to the home of the Duke of Wellington in London. Queen Victoria’s first cousin, Sir Augustus d’Este, befriended them. Around 1854, Saigitoo took up residence at New Credit and married Mary Finger, one of George Crooked Finger’s granddaughters. As Allan describes in Bridging Two Peoples Saigitoo became a prominent member of the New Credit community serving on their Council in the late nineteenth century.

In the 1890s, the Elders had not forgotten that the British had sold their last remaining reserves at Oakville, Bronte, and the Credit. On November 21, 1894, Saigitoo himself spoke at an important meeting at New Credit about land issues. The Hamilton Spectator reported the next day: “A Claim to Be Made to the Government For Payment for a Large Tract of Land on the North Shore, Including the Site of Oakville.” No action was taken on the claim by the federal government.