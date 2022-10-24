Oakville Humane Society receives grant as Canadian dog shelters reach capacity limit

Matthew Bornhorst on Unsplash Oakville's dog population has exploded during the COVID-19 Pandemic as many of us enjoy their love and company

Over 80,000 animals across Canada are in need of support as animal shelters are overwhelmed with surrenders.

The Pedigree Foundation, in a bid to help resolve this problem, has announced its first-ever Canadian Grant Program; they're pledging $100,000 in support to eight animal shelters, one of which is our Oakville & Milton Humane Society (OMHS).

The foundation was established by Mars Petcare with "an ambition to help end pet homelessness, and will allow Oakville & Milton Humane Society to develop programs that will help increase dog adoption in Canada."

Rick Perciante, OMHS' Executive Director, believes the funding will enable them to "expand [their] food bank so even more dogs receive nutritious and reliable meals, which will also help reduce the number of families needing to surrender their dog."