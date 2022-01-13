Oakville Hydro electricity supply in Ward 3

× Expand Nikola Johnny Mirkvoic on Unsplash

During the holidays, Ward 3 and Clearview experienced electricity supply line outages. Oakville Hydro provided some information on the recent events. Some of the information is specific to Ward 3 residents, with additional details on the operation and maintenance of Oakville’s electricity distribution network.

Oakville Hydro’s asset management process selects projects that optimize benefits to the grid, minimize operational risk and provide a safe and reliable network for staff and customers.

Oakville Hydro performs an annual review of the entire distribution system. It prepares plans that guide investments in system access for new services, system renewal for replacement of aging equipment, system service to improve operations and upgrades to general plant and buildings.

This review process contributes to asset replacement decisions.

When prioritizing investments, Oakville Hydro weighs multiple factors, including customer and community benefit, reliability, environment and sustainability, public protection and employee safety.

The selection and prioritization of projects incorporate feedback gathered from a customer engagement process (haveyoursayOakvilleHydro) in which customers indicated a strong preference to minimize rate increases, maintain reliability and invest in new technologies and grid modernization.

Previously Clearview was to have infrastructure work done. Is this still planned, and when?

In 2021 work was completed on the high voltage electricity lines that supply the Clearview area and Ward 3. This work included replacing a section of electrical cable and switches on South Service Road East and rebuilding a section of hydro poles and lines on Lakeshore Road East.

In addition, preventative patrols were dispatched to inspect critical assets using infrared technology to detect areas of potential failure.

Electricity outages impact people’s technology. Are there best practices to reduce the impact on their technology?

Several technologies can mitigate the impact of power interruptions. It would be best to check with specific technology manufacturers, as each may suggest different layers of protection. Some customers use small uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

How can I find information on outages?

Oakville Hydro maintains a power outage map illustrating areas within the Town where power has been interrupted.

The outage area depicted on Oakville Hydro’s outage map shows customers impacted by the outage based on the information available. The outage map is updated as customers are restored, and more information becomes available.

Once an outage has been resolved, information is kept on the site for a period for customer reference. Customers can find the outage map at:

https://www.oakvilleoutages.ca/outages

Oakville Hydro uses automated phone messages for people calling-in as one mechanism of informing of outages.

In addition, Oakville Hydro Tweets updates within a few minutes of identifying an outage to notify customers of the outage location and estimated time of restoration. The messages and Tweets are updated with new information.

In the event of a storm, Oakville Hydro coordinates with a third-party supplier to ensure additional phone lines and resources are available for periods of higher call volumes.

How does Oakville Hydro measure reliability?

Oakville Hydro uses two principal metrics for the reliability of supply reporting, as governed by the Ontario Energy Board:

SAIDI – System Average Interruption Duration Index determines the average duration a customer within Oakville will be without power throughout the year measured in hours

SAIFI – System Average Interruption Frequency Index determines the average frequency a customer within Oakville will experience an interruption throughout the year measured in the number of occurrences per year

For example, a SAIDI rating of 1.14 means that the average customer outage lasted 1.14 hours or 68 minutes and a SAIFI rating of 1.5 means that, on average, each customer experienced 1.5 outages for the period.

How do outages compare to other regions?

The reliability of Oakville’s electricity network compares favourably to LDCs in the province and very favourably to the Ontario average.

For 2021, Oakville Hydro’s customers experienced on average 1.5 outages as compared to 2.15 outages for the rest of Ontario. Each outage lasted on average 1.14 hours for Oakville customers compared to 5.12 hours for the average Ontario electricity customer. These favourable results are partly due to very high levels of automation in Oakville’s electricity network.

As a result, Oakville Hydro avoided over 2 million customer outage minutes through the remote switching of power.

Although higher in 2020, outages are lower than in previous years. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, there were 30, 56 and 28 sustained outages to segments of high voltage lines providing electricity to the Ward 3 area.

In comparison, Oakville experienced 150, 214 and 134 sustained outages, respectively.

The same lower outage scenario is true for total outages.

For 2021, Oakville Hydro’s customers averaged 1.5 outages as compared to 2.15 outages for Ontario. Outages in Oakville lasted on average 1.14 hours compared to 5.12 hours for Ontario.

Should there be a concern that a pattern is unfolding and anticipate lower levels of outage continuing?

Outages do follow seasonal weather patterns, shoulder months for wind and tree contacts, for example. Oakville Hydro reviews outage information looking for patterns, correlations and adjusts maintenance, electricity switching and equipment inspections accordingly. However, the Ward 3 data suggests that tree contact and animal contacts are rising while overall outages in the area are lower.

Trees are pruned on a four-year cycle to minimize tree and animal contact. It follows the Electrical Safety Authority’s (ESA) industry standard of providing a minimum three-metre (10 foot) clearance between branches and primary power lines and one metre (three feet) for secondary lines.

Also, crews prune trees to provide clearance from hydro poles and guy-lines. A portion of Ward 3 is located within quadrant #4, and tree trimming is scheduled for 2022.

The Town of Oakville provides this service to Oakville Hydro, and customers can find information regarding the program at:https://www.oakville.ca/residents/trees-maintenance.html

Trees and windstorms typically cause the largest outages; is there a plan for the burial of the lines?

Placing electrical infrastructure underground can prevent tree contact and wind damage; however, underground electrical equipment does present other challenges.

Locating and repairing underground faults often are more time-consuming. Also, placing cables and vaults underground is very expensive.

Electricity rate impacts would be significant to pay for the investments and potentially redirect investments away from priority system needs. Estimates vary by project; however, costs can range from $7,500 to upwards of $10,000 per metre.

For example, to bury the feeder system that supplies electricity to Ward 3 and southeast Oakville could cost between $165 and $220 million. For context, Oakville Hydro’s entire 2021 capital budget was $14.5 million.

Oakville Hydro works within a capital expense structure governed by the Ontario Energy Board. Investments need to be balanced between general plant and facilities, investing to expand the electricity grid for new customers, replacing aging assets and investing in new technologies that will improve operations and costs.

Higher investment in one area would have to be offset against other areas of the distribution system.

These capital expenditures are supported by the regulated rates paid by customers across the distribution network. System investments beyond the allocation model would need to be paid by the customers benefiting from the requested investment.

How is it determined when to replace equipment?

Oakville Hydro has an advanced inspection program that prioritizes asset replacement. All distribution assets are inspected on a three-year cycle, and a cost-benefit analysis is completed for all significant investments.

Oakville Hydro makes prudent capital investments and has effective maintenance plans to ensure a sustainable and safe distribution system. Oakville Hydro’s asset renewal program reflects an integrated approach to planning, selecting, prioritizing and managing assets. It includes regional planning, local stakeholder consultations, customer engagement, renewable generation connections, impacts of climate change, grid modernization, conservation and demand management and smart grid considerations.