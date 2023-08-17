Oakville Hydro 'Small Change, Big Impacts' pays dividend

× Expand Oakville Hospital Foundation

Thanks to the support of customers who participated in the Small Change, Big Impact paperless billing campaign, Oakville Hydro presented the Oakville Hospital Foundation (OHF) with a donation of $20,000.

Scott Mudie, EVP, chief energy transformation officer at Oakville Hydro, shared, "The work of the Oakville Hospital Foundation is critical to the community we live in and support.

"We're extremely thankful to our customers for making such a valuable contribution through this paperless billing campaign."

At the campaign's onset, Oakville Hydro committed to donating the OHF for every customer who registered to receive their monthly hydro bill paperlessly. The donation will assist the foundation in purchasing essential diagnostic imaging equipment for the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

"The Oakville Hospital Foundation is once again grateful to Oakville Hydro and its customers for their ongoing support of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital," said Suzanne Hallsworth, chief development officer of the Oakville Hospital Foundation.

"Initiatives such as the Small Change, Big Impact campaign directly fund the hospital's essential needs as we continue to deliver exemplary patient care."