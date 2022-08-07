Catch Oakville's Latino Festival this weekend

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Plate of Mexican food at the Oakville Latino Festival

The Oakville Latino Festival has been going on this weekend.

The festival rose out of a desire “to create a unique experience for the whole family from the gastronomic point of view, through dance, music and art exhibitions that allow us to explore all the richness of Latin American culture explained to any Canadian public as a sample of multiculturalism.”

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi El Inka

Elliot Gonzales (pictured above - left) works for El Inka – a family-owned Peruvian restaurant based in Burlington; hailing from Miami, they strive to make regal dishes from the homeland accessible to everyone.

Give yourself the chance to try out Arroz con Mariscos – a Peruvian style paella with octopus, calamari, shrimp, mussels, aji amarillo, carrots, green peas, cilantro. Or you can tuck into Peru’s national dish – Ceviche de Pescado, which consists of fresh tilapia cut into sashimi style pieces marinated in lime juice and served with onions, sweet potatoes, and choclo (Peruvian corn).

It took El Inka two days of cooking to serve the locals on Saturday, only for the food to run out before 7pm. But Gonzales isn't leaving for the night yet. "I'm still enjoying all the other stalls, supporting our culture and the local business after such a long time.”

Jay Pugazhenthi Mexican Salsa Jay Pugazhenthi Mexican Salsa Jay Pugazhenthi Culiacan Kitchen Jay Pugazhenthi Culiacan Kitchen

Another gem of the festival is a homemade Mexican salsa brand called Salsas Sabor a Mexico, courtesy of Maria Arvizu. She offers 12 different styles, some spicy and others not, of green salsas, red salsas, and even a gourmet line. Arvizu was quick to share that her “salsa is 100% local and totally handmade and crafted by me. Every salsa is a special recipe.” And that means it takes a lot of time to prepare; Arvizu spent an entire week cooking up her batches for this festival. The effort is well worth it when she sees “the smile on people’s faces when they taste it and are transported back home, as well as seeing Canadians and people from other cultures try authentic Mexican salsas and know what it tastes like.”

Arvizu shares her stall with Culiacan Kitchen, run by a Mexican woman (third picture in the gallery above) who lives in Brampton and personally delivers her highly sought-after dishes throughout the GTA.

The Oakville Latino Festival runs till 10pm on Sunday. Go down and check it out!