Oakville Library's central branch flooded

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Oakville Public Library - Central Branch

Oakville News N.M. Library patron finds the doors locked at the Central Branch of the Oakville Public Library

Oakville Public Library's Central Branch (Navy Street & Lakeshore Road East) is closed due to significant water damage caused by a water pipe bursting. The update was broadcast on the OPL Instagram account on Saturday, Feb. 4. The announcement was updated on Monday, Feb. 6.

"A water line burst from a roof HVAC unit, causing flooding on all three floors. We are still in the process of drying everything out and assessing," stated OPL Chief Executive Officer Tara Wong.

"The majority of the damage is in staff areas."

Access to the Oakville Galleries (OG) exhibit by Helen Cammock, "They Call It Idlewild," has also been closed. The exhibit is expected to reopen on Feb. 14.

The incident has impacted the Central Branch's public spaces and requires them to close the branch for maintenance. Updates about reopening and impacts on library services will be shared on our website at opl.ca.

Service Impacts at Central Branch

For customers who have Central Branch as their home branch for hold pickups and returns, your library items will be moved to Woodside Branch and can be picked up starting Feb. 8. Please check your library account, as some due dates will be extended.

The return drop box at the Navy Street entrance is closed. The return book drop on Water Street remains open. Library materials can also be returned at other locations and/or OPL Express locations. Check hours of operation at opl.ca/locations.

Also, room rentals and exam proctoring services are unavailable due to the flooding.