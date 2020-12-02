2020 Christmas light displays you can safely visit

× Expand The 2020 ribbon tree of lights in Downtown Oakville's Towne Square.

No one can deny that 2020 has changed the way we celebrate. But when it comes to the holidays, there are still so many ways to safely enjoy the festive season in Oakville, Ontario. These light displays are a perfect way to kickstart the holiday fun with your families.

Downtown Oakville

Although the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony was cancelled this year, the ribbon tree of lights in the Towne Square has taken its place to dazzle onlookers. It adds some much-needed light to winter evenings in the square.

The Hometown Holiday experience continues just down the street in Centennial Square, directly in front of the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on Navy St. Here you can visit the red and gold-adorned Christmas tree, explore the 3D illuminated ornament, and take your picture under the twinkling ornament archway.

Christmas tree in Centennial Square.

Ornament archway in Centennial Square.

You can even see several festive storefront displays as you walk through Downtown Oakville. Cheryle, owner of the stationery shop Write Impressions, has decorated her store for Christmas every year since she opened the Lakeshore location 22 years ago, and this year is no different.

“We get positive comments every day,” Cheryle says. “They call it the prettiest store in Oakville. We need light in this darkness, don’t we?”

Cheryle noted her customers’ loyalty and support throughout the pandemic, a testament to the community’s fear that if they don’t shop local, homegrown stores like Write Impressions will be gone. She says the personal touch of small businesses can make all the difference.

“We greet our customers at the door, and I can ask someone how their daughter liked a certain gift. I can be friendly with them,” Cheryle says. “Amazon can’t do that.”

The festive storefront of Write Impressions in Downtown Oakville.

Erchless Estate

If you’re looking for a fun and interactive outing with your family, Erchless Estate is offering Christmas-themed tours starting December 1.

Get a glimpse into past Christmases and see nostalgic toys and historic ornaments. Guests can also take a self-guided tour of the light display outside the estate. Tours are offered for groups of up to six people from the same household, and non-medical masks or face coverings are mandatory. Learn more about the tours and how to purchase tickets.

Bronte Village

While Bronte Harbour chose not to host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year, guests are invited to visit Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park and surrounding businesses to safely see a special art installation called At Home in Bronte: Winter Edition. The free outdoor installation includes 50 professionally painted Muskoka chairs, and will be up through March 2021. The chairs are safely spaced out and available to see at any time.

Local artist Rafia Shafiq with her five finished chairs before they were installed throughout the Bronte area.

Coronation Park

On Saturday, December 4th from 5 pm to 9 pm, Oakville firefighters will host their 28thannual toy drive with a drive-thru event at Coronation Park. People are invited to drive through the park and enjoy the festive lights while they drop off a toy donation or gift card.

“Although the Oakville Firefighters annual holiday toy drive will look a little different this year, the need for donations will be greater than ever with families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. “While we must remain physically apart, it is important to work together as a community to ensure everyone has a happy holiday this year. Behind their masks, Oakville firefighters will be happy to accept your letters to Santa and ensure your donations get to the homes of a deserving child.”

The Coronation Park tree light installations will stay up throughout the winter season, and a new outdoor skating rink will be installed at the park later this year (weather permitting).

Residential

An annual tradition at 113 McCraney St. W offers a colourful light show marked as “Santa’s Castle” with its very own digital countdown to Christmas. In addition to brightening up their street, the Jackson family aims to raise $5,000 for the Reach Out Center for Kids and the Kelly Shires Foundation. You can donate to the cause online to help them reach their goal.

"Santa's Castle" at 113 McCraney St. W.

Have you seen a private Christmas light display worth mentioning? Please share it with us.