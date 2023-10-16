Oakville’s fall loose leaf collection begins Monday, October 23

× Expand Photo credit: rasre via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Forest Leaves

The Town of Oakville’s annual fall loose leaf collection will run from next Monday, October 23 to Friday, December 1 in designated neighbourhoods. Information on collection zones and schedules as well as an interactive map to track collection progress can be found here.

Residents are reminded to follow the town’s loose leaf collection guidelines to help ensure leaves are collected:

Collection guidelines:

Collection may occur at any time during a scheduled week. To ensure your leaves are collected, put them out by 7 a.m. on the first day of collection in your zone.

To help keep leaves from blowing around your neighbourhood, please do not put out leaves more than seven days before the first day of a scheduled week for your zone.

Place all loose leaves on the boulevard or on the shoulder, not over catch basins, in bicycle lanes or in the ditches in front of your house. If there are leaves blocking a catch basin/storm drain, please clear them away.

Ensure leaves are free of garbage or other yard waste materials such as brush, branches, large twigs or stones.

Please keep leaf piles separate from any woody debris including large twigs, brush and branches. Contaminated piles or leaves that are put out after the pickup dates will not be collected.

Bagged leaf service: Halton Region collects bagged leaves and yard waste on the same day as regular garbage pickup. This is a separate program from the Town of Oakville's loose leaf collection service. Call 311 or visit the Halton Region website for more information on your waste collection schedule.

For more information on Oakville’s fall loose leaf collection, visit oakville.ca or contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or service@oakville.ca.