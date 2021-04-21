Oakville Meals on Wheels celebrate volunteers

Oakville Meals on Wheels For 12 years, Brian McGuire has been a volunteer driver for Oakville Meals on Wheels.

Week of April 18 to 24, Volunteer Canada and Oakville Meals on Wheels will celebrate Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers during National Volunteer Week (NVW).

"Once I retired, I was looking for something to do within the community I'd lived in for over thirty years. Oakville Meals on Wheels seemed to be a wonderful match - I'm able to help out people who, for one reason or another, need to receive a hot meal at their home. Also, it gives me the opportunity to meet and chat with a variety of clients and individuals I meet as I'm making my deliveries," Oakville Meals on Wheels volunteer Brian McGuire.

Oakville Meals on Wheels is a charitable organization whose mission is to provide healthy meals and social interaction for seniors and vulnerable people in the Oakville community.

National Volunteer Week 2021 events include an extensive social media campaign, distribution of Spirit Awards sponsored by Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos and Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford, recognizing all of Oakville Meals on Wheels volunteers who passionately work diligently every day to ensure those requiring a meal and wellness check receive this Monday through Friday.

“Volunteers are truly the lifeblood of our organization,” says Penelope Mathieson, Interim Executive Director for Oakville Meals on Wheels. “Our outstanding team of dedicated volunteer drivers ensure this wonderful community is served, and we’re proud to say “we have not missed a single meal or day throughout the COVID-19 pandemic”.”

The community is encouraged to support this campaign through social channels by using the hashtags #NVW2021 and #VolunteersBringChange.

Volunteer Canada provides national leadership and expertise on volunteerism to increase the participation, quality and diversity of volunteer experiences. Since 1977 we have worked closely with our network of more than 200 volunteer centres across Canada, over 1200 Volunteer Canada members, charitable and non-profit organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and government departments.

For more information, visit http://oakvillemealsonwheels.com.