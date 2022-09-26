New changes to Oakville Meals on Wheels

Shri on Unsplash

Oakville Meals on Wheels (OMoW), the 46-year-old local charitable organization dedicated to ensuring that no one is isolated, hungry or without human connection in our community, announced the election of their new Board Chair as well as the launch of their newly redesigned website.

Steve Kelly, a volunteer driver and Board of Directors member since 2020, has been elected to Board Chair on Sept. 14. OMoW looks forward to Steve’s leadership in moving forward with our vision and mission to ensure all Oakville residents have access to a nutritious meal and daily social connection.

“I am very pleased to take on this leadership role,” says Kelly. “The rising cost of living, especially for essentials such as food, has taken a hard toll on Oakville’s most vulnerable. I look forward to tackling this challenge and many others in my new position as Board Chair.”

OMoW’s newly redesigned website provides a straightforward way to find information on meal delivery and socialization the organization offers, volunteering and donating. As an independent, not-for-profit charity that can only operate with the generous support of its volunteers and donors, OMoW recognizes the importance of making it as easy as possible for the people of Oakville and the surrounding area to get involved. A new, easy-to-use, secure online donation function makes it safe and simple to give using a Visa or Mastercard credit card.

Frank Linhart, CPA, CMA, a member of OMoW’s all-volunteer Board of Directors and the organization’s treasurer, says inflationary pressures are impacting OMoW too.

“With the rising cost of food and packaging, along with increased need in the community, our cost of meals has increased over 40% since this time last year,” says Frank.

Michelle Nichols, Director of Client Services, adds, “with our new site up and running, we’re confident that we have the foundation for another successful year ahead of delivering critical support to the people of Oakville.”

For more information about OMoW and the redesigned website, visit www.oakvillemealsonwheels.com.