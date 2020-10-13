Oakville Meals on Wheels Serves One Million Meals

Oakville Meals on Wheels delivered its one millionth meal on Friday, October 9, 2020 just in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“When we started in 1976, we delivered just over 1,000 meals to Oakville residents during the whole year” says Michelle Nichols, Manager of Client Services for Oakville Meals on Wheels. “Today, we deliver over 500 hot and frozen meals to clients each week. And that need has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people, especially Oakville’s more vulnerable citizens, stay home and self-isolate.”

“Our one millionth meal comes during a unique time” says Nichols, noting that many families will not be able to celebrate Thanksgiving together as in past years due to Covid-19 restrictions. “A hot meal and the socialization offered by our skilled volunteers is even more important to the clients we serve during holiday times, especially when family interaction is not allowed.”

Demand has doubled during the past year for Oakville Meals on Wheels whose volunteers deliver nutritious meals and daily wellness checks. To provide these essential services the challenge for the organization is to find different ways to raise funds.

At the end of September, Oakville Meals on Wheels launched a campaign to get community members moving and active by posting their photos and videos on a variety of social media platforms.

More initiatives are planned for the holiday season, such as a Text-to-Donate campaign which asked the public to donate $5 using their mobile devices. Donations are primarily used to subsidize the cost of meals for those unable to pay.

Oakville Meals on Wheels has raised only $6,974 of their $100,000 goal. If you have the ability, please donate.

New Board Members

October brings other changes to the organization as well with the election of a new Board of Directors. Jan Narduzzi has been named new Board Chair, replacing outgoing Chair Robert Griesbach. New members elected to the Board at this year’s Annual General Meeting are Rajveer “Rosie” Grewal, Steve Kelly, and Jill Snidal. They join the complement of existing board members:

Yolaine Boileau-Matteau

Jan Cherrett

Frank Linhart

Kellie Gray

Farid Siddiqui

Since 1976, Oakville Meals on Wheels has delivered nutritious meals to residents of Oakville who are unable to attend to their own nutritional needs but wish to continue living independently in their community.

In its 44 years of operation, Oakville Meals on Wheels and its team of volunteers have delivered 1 million meals to residents – namely seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The organization also provides its clients with the positive benefits of social contact, security and increased independence.