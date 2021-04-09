OMHS Pet Food Bank - keeping people and pets together

Pets are not just like family. They are family. Due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, many pet owners have had to make heartbreaking decisions.

The Oakville & Milton Humane Society (OMHS) established the Pet Food Bank because they know that they keep people and their pets together by assisting pet owners. The Pet Food Bank provides pet food and supplies to those individual pet owners who are facing economic hardship through a network of established partner agencies and food banks to address this important need in our community.

The program is made possible thanks to the Government of Canada, United Way Halton & Hamilton through the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and individual donors' generous contributions.

Pet Food Bank partners

If you cannot obtain assistance through one of the Pet Food Bank partners, please contact the Pet Food Bank directly by sending an email to [email protected].

If you have recently become homeless or know someone who has, temporary care is available for pets through the OMHS Families in Transition program.

Ways to help

Thomas Park on Unsplash

Many years of experience have proven that the best way to support the Oakville & Milton Humane Society is with a financial donation. This provides us with the greatest flexibility to obtain exactly what food and other items we need.

Your financial gift also enables us to maximize our purchasing power by taking advantage of shelter discounts and bulk buying so that we can ensure all of the animals will continue to receive the very best care they deserve.

If you would prefer to purchase or donate in-kind items, the Pet Food Bank needs canned cat and dog food. Open bags of dry pet food can not be accepted due to health and safety concerns. You can make a food donation in the OMHS donation bin at the front of the animal shelter located at 445 Cornwall Road. Please make sure to indicate it's for the Pet Food Bank.