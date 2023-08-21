Nominations open for Oakville & Milton Humane Society's PATCH challenge: recognize a kind child

× Expand Vitaliy Zalishchyker on Unsplash

Do you know a child who loves animals and has gone above and beyond to help them?

Nominations are now open for Oakville & Milton Humane Society's PATCH Challenge: Recognize a kind child annual challenge which celebrates and honours children who have shown exceptional kindness towards animals.

"OMHS is committed to fostering compassion and kindness towards animals as core values instilled in our children and youth," said Jeff Vallentin, OMHS Executive Director.

"We are grateful to Frank Apa, President of Lexus of Oakville and founder of the PATCH Challenge, for his generosity in enabling us to recognize kind-hearted children."

The Legacy of Patch

Frank Apa, a dog-lover and owner of Lexus of Oakville, owned Patch. Patch's outgoing and charismatic nature quickly won the hearts of Frank's team and Lexus of Oakville clients, becoming the official ambassador of the dealership.

Patch passed away in 2001; the PATCH program was created with OMHS to honour his important legacy of kindness. The PATCH program supports OMHS' mandate to teach children and youth about animals, fostering care and compassion towards animals and the positive impact of kindness.

Making a Difference

To date, the Patch program has raised $283,857.05, which helps to create a kind and humane community. All PATCH challenge nominees will receive a letter of acknowledgement. The PATCH challenge winner will be drawn randomly and must be available to receive their award at Lexus of Oakville on Saturday, September 9 at 10 a.m.

How to Nominate

Nominations can be submitted by completing the form on OMHS.ca by Wednesday, August 23, at 5 p.m. If you know a child who has shown exceptional kindness towards animals, don't miss the opportunity to recognize their efforts and contribute to a kind and compassionate community.