Oakville MP Anita Anand Receives Global Citizen Award

MP Anita Anand

Anita Anand has twice been elected Oakville’s Member of Parliament. In her very first term, owing to her professional career and academic credentials, she was appointed to Cabinet as Minister of Supply and Procurement. This normally low-key administrative portfolio found itself at the centre of the pandemic storm as Canada scrambled to secure PPE and vaccine supplies.

Her performance in that role led to her promotion to National Defence, which has struggled through many changes of government to address what many see as a misogynistic culture. Anand was charged with addressing the sexual assault crisis facing the military at its highest levels. Soon after she began taking decisive steps to address this, Russia invaded the Ukraine. She finds herself at the centre of another storm as our country scrambles to do its share, given a history of limited military investment by different governments in past years.

The United Nations Association in Canada will award our local MP, The Honourable Anita Anand, M.P., P.C., Minister of National Defence, with its Global Citizen award. In its announcement, the UNAC said:

"Minister Anand demonstrates a continuing commitment to reform and good governance that spans local and national agencies. In addition, as the first woman of colour to serve as Minister of National Defence, she has prioritized creating a safe workplace for all Canadians, especially women.

Under Minister Anand’s leadership, Canada’s Department of National Defence supports the Canadian Armed Forces’ contributions to United Nations Peacekeeping. Canada’s commitments to United Nations peace operations also include multi-year support to specialized training and a $70 million contribution to the UN Peacebuilding Fund over three years.

Minister Anand has also helped to ensure that Canada plays a leadership role in the United Nations system through its strong advocacy for the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers; and the Elsie Initiative on Women in Peace Operations." Read the full announcement here.

A former University professor, lawyer, and mother, Anita Anand has had a remarkable career both before and since her decision to enter public service. In spite of major professional responsibilities, she has given unstintingly of herself to her community, among other things, on the Board of the Lighthouse for Grieving Children. She works tirelessly on behalf of her constituents and, in her ministerial role, on behalf of all Canadians.

Oakville could not have a finer representative in Canada's Parliament.