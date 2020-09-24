Oakville Museum reopens September 24th

× Expand Oakville News Oakville Museum

The town will be reopening the Oakville Museum to the public for pre-registered visits on September 24, with measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The museum is housed on Erchless Estate which was the home of the Chisholm Family, who founded Oakville. It is situated on beautifully landscaped property which overlooks Oakville Harbour in Olde Oakville.

With support from Halton Region Public Health and guidance from the Province of Ontario, safety guidelines have been implemented in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and guests.

These safety measures include sign-in protocols for contact tracing, the use of non-medical masks or face coverings, hand sanitizing stations, signage and space markers to allow for physical distancing, plexiglass barriers, and enhanced cleaning throughout the Museum.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome our community back to the Museum,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “Oakville has a rich history that has been meticulously preserved in the Museum. We are pleased residents and visitors will once again be able to connect with that heritage in person at the Museum with measures in place to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all.”

Oakville Museum staff will guide visitors through time-ticketed tours, providing access to Oakville’s local history and in-depth heritage learnings in a safe environment.

Visitors are required to reserve timed-entry tickets online in advance. Tours will be limited to groups of up to six people, who must be in the same household or social circle.

Tickets are $14.13 (including HST) per group.

Visitors are required to follow all safety protocols in place during tours. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, or are not feeling well, please participate in our virtual tour instead, and postpone your visit until you are feeling better.

“We are living in historic times,” said Carolyn Cross, Curator of Collections. “It’s during times like these, that our work of connecting with our community and sharing our stories, is more important than ever.”

The museum will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Please note that the last booking time is 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.

For more information about the Oakville Museum, or to book a tour, visit oakville.ca/museum.