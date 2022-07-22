Oakville News founder and publisher honoured

× Expand Laura Machan

Nolan Machan founded and operated Oakville News in response to the decline in local news coverage in traditional media. Committed to his community, Nolan believes celebrating Oakville residents’ contributions, supporting Oakville businesses, promoting Oakville charities and informing Oakvilleans about events where they can gather are critical to a healthy Town.

Under his leadership, Oakville News has steadily increased its coverage of events in Oakville and experienced dramatic growth in readership. Faced with numerous challenges, from the difficulty of funding internet news which the public has come to expect to be free, through to the pandemic and the challenges presented to selling advertising revenue, Nolan has persevered. He has inspired many others to join him in his passion for using local news to make Oakville a better place to live, learn, play and prosper.

Local news is challenged worldwide by declining print media, social networks, and the competition for attention. In communities where local news thrives, citizens are more engaged in voting and less likely to be polarized.

Keeping Oakville informed of the actions of local government (the only level in Canada without an official opposition) and crime are also essential functions of Oakville News. But Nolan Machan has guided the publication to help us see the positive effects of a functioning community. His work reminds us that we live together here and have much to gain by focusing on our shared interests in a strong and prosperous community, raising our children to be healthy, productive and tolerant citizens with integrity.

Nolan is helping make Oakville a better place to live with his passion for our community. We congratulate him for his dedication and leadership and on this well-deserved award.