Oakville lives lived October 27 to November 2

Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from October 27 to November 2, 2023.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Rob Baran 11-Jul-1941 to 01-Nov-2023
- David Butterworth 27-Mar-1968 to 30-Oct-2023
- Carol Marie Cameron 01-Apr-1939 to 29-Oct-2023
- Linda Maria Chousa 22-Nov-1941 to 27-Oct-2023
- Margaret Donald 26-May-1933 to 30-Oct-2023
- Rolph Hosein 27-Oct-1940 to 27-Oct-2023
- Ryszard Karol Kwasniewski 22-Sep-1932 to 27-Oct-2023
- Mira Likarevic 13-Feb-1949 to 31-Oct-2023
- Yu Li 23-Oct-1971 to 01-Nov-2023
- Luis Matos 22-Dec-1928 to 30-Oct-2023
- John Brunton McLaren 15-Sep-1933 to 30-Oct-2023
- Setsuko "Sue" Nakagawa 25-Feb-1928 to 27-Oct-2023
- Rambhaben Dineshbhai Patel (Ardeshna) 25-Jan-1931 to 30-Oct-2023
- Craig Pick 16-Feb-1958 to 27-Oct-2023
- Joseph Anthony Rodrigues 16-Mar-1949 to 30-Oct-2023
- Stephanie Rowland 09-Aug-1932 to 29-Oct-2023
- Mildred Elaine Towers (Nee Elliott) 26-Aug-1926 to 30-Oct-2023
- Shi Zhao 22-Jan-1933 to 30-Oct-2023
- Manuel De Melo 18-Dec-2000 to 01-Nov-2023
- Sean Joseph Lett 24-Nov-1972 to 28-Oct-2023
- James Robin Parker 04-Mar-1935 to 01-Nov-2023
- Zeljko Pucar 29-Nov-1956 to 31-Oct-2023
- Jose Rocha 13-Mar-1938 to 30-Oct-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.